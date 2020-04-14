Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 36,729,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,963,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.