Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $7.38 on Tuesday, reaching $140.09. 2,540,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,162. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $136.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

