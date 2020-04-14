Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,508,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 11,057,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,960,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

