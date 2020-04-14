Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 1,048,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,500. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

