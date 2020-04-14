Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 3.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $231,072,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 4,780,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,767. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.