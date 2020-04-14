Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Safehold accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Safehold worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $789,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,682,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,158,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 183,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 69.66%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

