S.A. Total Acquires 48,419 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 48,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $300,681.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total purchased 179,829 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $1,064,587.68.

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total purchased 205,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total purchased 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total purchased 100,600 shares of Total stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. 2,606,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

