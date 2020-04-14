RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$420,541.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.