RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RTIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

