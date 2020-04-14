Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.29

Shares of Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Royalty North Partners Company Profile (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

