Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) & Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Financial Contrast

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.43 $15.84 billion $4.04 9.25 Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 0.89 -$40.74 million $1.00 3.60

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Panhandle Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell and Panhandle Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 0 11 7 0 2.39 Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus target price of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.15%. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 4.50% 8.45% 4.06% Panhandle Oil and Gas -102.60% 9.72% 6.28%

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

