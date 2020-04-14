Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock remained flat at $C$9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 465,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.41. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

