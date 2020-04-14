Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,759. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

