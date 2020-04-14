Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 676 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,984,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.