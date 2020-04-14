Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 473 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,669. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

