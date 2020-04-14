Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 210 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. 13,921,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,277,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

