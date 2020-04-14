Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 15,816 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 93,853,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,100,070. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

