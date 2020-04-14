Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 148 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.89. 3,784,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,275. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

