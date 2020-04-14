Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

