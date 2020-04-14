Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.30. 885,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

