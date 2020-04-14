Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.20. 5,488,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,104. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

