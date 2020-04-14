Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.9% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 29.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,156,000 after purchasing an additional 397,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,315,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $492.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

