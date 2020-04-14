Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 888 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

NYSE CI traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.48. 1,681,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

