Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 177 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.32. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

