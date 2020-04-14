Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $529,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.92.

REGN stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.02. The company had a trading volume of 777,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average of $378.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $519.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total transaction of $346,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,063,688 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.