Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

