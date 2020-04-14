Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.14. 17,327,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

