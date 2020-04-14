Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $221.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

