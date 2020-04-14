Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,234,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

