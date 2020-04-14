Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.26 on Monday, hitting $138.91. 1,085,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.79. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.