Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after acquiring an additional 297,215 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,332. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -126.45, a PEG ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.85. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.