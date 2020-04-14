Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $863,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,925 shares of company stock worth $67,825,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.50. 5,130,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 762.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.