Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,024. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

