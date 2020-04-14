Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

DIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. 17,290,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

