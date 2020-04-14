Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

