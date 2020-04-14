Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,690,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,753,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

