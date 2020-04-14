Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,947,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.70. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

