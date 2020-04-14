Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.