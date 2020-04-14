Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 6,627,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

