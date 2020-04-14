Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $37.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 777,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $51,560,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

