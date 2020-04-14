Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of RIV stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.
About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
