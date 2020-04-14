Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of RIV stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick W. Galley bought 2,876 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.