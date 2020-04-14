Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,928,676 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.