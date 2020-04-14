RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.92. The company had a trading volume of 780,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.21.

In other news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 51,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

