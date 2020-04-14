Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) and Its Competitors

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 971 3270 6497 319 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -3.92% -53.59% -3.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 43.41

Pivotal Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition competitors beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

