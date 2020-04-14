Reviewing Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRX)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.68

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 453.19%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

