Reviewing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LM Funding America and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -48.36% -29.27% -17.21% Hexindai N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Hexindai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $3.39 million 0.51 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Hexindai $61.33 million 0.33 $5.53 million N/A N/A

Hexindai has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Hexindai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hexindai beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

