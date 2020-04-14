Reviewing C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and CM Finance (OTCMKTS:CMFN)

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CM Finance alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CM Finance and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CM Finance and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $40.79 million 2.35 $15.62 million $1.39 5.06 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 13.56 -$10.02 million ($0.08) -0.81

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CM Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CM Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.