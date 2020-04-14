Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & PCSB Financial (NYSE:BSBK)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 16.42% 7.81% 1.00%

72.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PCSB Financial and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.75%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $593.52 million 1.37 $97.45 million $2.40 6.75

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats PCSB Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 115 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

