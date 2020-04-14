Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Review

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Retail Properties of America pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Retail Properties of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retail Properties of America and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 1 2 2 0 2.20 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 6.73% 2.45% 1.14% Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 2.36 $32.40 million $1.08 4.92 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 9.93 $7.21 million $1.20 24.43

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Easterly Government Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

