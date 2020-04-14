Resolution Capital Ltd Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,883,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,028,000. Urban Edge Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 4.02% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 945,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

